A spokesperson for Local Link told the Journal that: ‘Following notification to the National Transport Authority (NTA) from the previous provider re their intention to discontinue services on both routes, Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim were instructed by the NTA to ensure continuity of services for the Inishowen passengers.”

They added that services will continue as they were for now ahead of a review, with the previous provider continuing to operate the service on their behalf until this is complete.

The spokesperson said: “Services will remain the same for the foreseeable future until a full review of the services, times, passenger needs etc are conducted. The previous provider has agreed to continue operating the service on behalf of Local Link until the review is completed and a full tendering process is undertaken. After the review, the services may change depending on passenger needs / usage – this could include the addition of late evening services, Sunday services, etc in line with Connecting Ireland policies.”

Local Link will take over the operation of the Inishowen to Derry bus route. Photo: Clive Wasson

They added that the takeover also means a reduction in fares for passengers.

"Fares are now in line with the TFI Local Link fare structure which means a reduction in price for passengers. Passengers can also avail of discounted fares on the TFI GO APP or Leap Card – both of which are now available on the services. Free Travel Passes are also accepted on these services.”

From Monday to Friday, the first bus leaves Moville at 7.20am, travelling through Gleneely, Culdaff, Malin Town, Carndonagh,Quigley’s Point and Muff, before arriving in Derry at 8.40am. The next bus leaves Carndonagh at 9.40am, arriving in Derry at 10.25am. A bus leaves Culdaff at 12.30pm, arriving in Derry at 1.25pm. This is followed by a bus leaving Carndonagh at 4.15pm, arriving in Derry at 5pm. Weekend services are a bus on Saturday morning at 9am from Moville, 12.20pm from Gleneely and 4.15pm from Carn.

From Derry to Carndonagh, there is a bus at 8.15 to Carndonagh; 10.35 to Culdaff; 1.55 to Quigley’s Point; 3.10pm to Carn; 5.10pm to Moville and 9pm to Moville, via Carndonagh. On Saturdays, there are buses from Derry to Carndonagh at 10.35am, 1.30pm, 3.10pm and 5.10pm to Moville, via Carndonagh. The 1.55pm Quigley’s Point & 9pm service are existing Local Link services that are now amalgamated into the one timetable.