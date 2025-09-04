Madam’s Bank Road in Derry to be closed to through traffic all weekend to allow for new sewerage

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 13:32 BST
The Madam’s Bank Road will be closed to through traffic between Rockfield and Steelstown Road this weekend to allow for new sewerage to be installed.

NI Water said the closure will be in place between 7pm on Friday and 6am on Monday to allow for new sewers being laid across the road.

Access to Rockfield will be available via Culmore Road Roundabout while access to Earhart Park and Steelstown Road will be via Ballyarnett Roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lane tapers/coning will also be in place on Culmore Road and Foyle Bridge over the weekend as part of the required traffic management. This set up will not impact the half marathon arrangement for Sunday, September 7.

The Madam’s Bank Road will be closed to through traffic between Rockfield and Steelstown Road this weekend to allow for new sewerage to be installed.placeholder image
The Madam’s Bank Road will be closed to through traffic between Rockfield and Steelstown Road this weekend to allow for new sewerage to be installed.

“Once the road crossing has been completed, pipelaying will continue along the verge of Madams Bank Road under a contraflow system. A closure of the Steelstown Road junction will be required to safely cross that section and we will provide a further update once that has been approved,” NI Water said.

Related topics:DerryNI Water
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice