Man fined and disqualified for driving at ‘phenomenal speed’ on A6
Patrick McColgan (27) of Gulladuff, Moville, admitted a charge of excess speed that occurred on April 30.
The court heard that police were operating a speed detection check at around 8.35pm and McColgan was recorded driving at 129 miles per hour, some 50 miles per hour in excess of the legal limit.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that it was 'as high a speed as I have seen.'
However, he said that it was 'an excellent road' and the defendant was driving a fast car in dry conditions with light traffic.
The solicitor said that McColgan was lucky not to have faced a charge of dangerous driving.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that there was 'no excuse for this sort of speed'.
He fined McColgan £400 and disqualified him from driving for 6 months.