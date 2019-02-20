Man killed in Co. Derry road traffic collision

A man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Drumcroon Road in Coleraine.

The P.S.N.I. has confirmed a man died as a result of the collision.

The man was the driver of a transit van that was involved in a collision with a lorry shortly before 1.25pm.

The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured as a result of the collision.

Inspector Colin Shaw is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling on the Drumcroon Road and who has dash-cam footage of the collision to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 595 20/02/19.

The Drumcroon Road remains closed at this time.