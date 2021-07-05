Manhole cover blown out on busy Derry thoroughfare amid thunder storm

A quick-thinking member of the public placed a traffic cone next to the loose plate in order to prevent an accident when it was dislodged at Marlborough Terrace close to its junction with Beechwood Avenue.

There was surface water flooding right across the north west during a series of thunder and lightning storms yesterday.

The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge was flooded for a time and there was heavy pooling of surface water in flooding hotspots such as the Lecky Road.

Water spurts from the dislodged manhole at Marlborough Terrace.

A traffic cone warned motorists of the danger.