McLaughlin welcomes proposed traffic calming scheme at Church Brae
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has welcomed the news that the Department for Infrastructure will seek to introduce a traffic calming scheme at the junction of Church Brae and Tullyally Road.
It follows sustained lobbying from the MLA on the issue.
Ms. McLaughlin said: “I am very pleased that the Department for Infrastructure has finally agreed to introduce a proposed traffic calming scheme in this area. I have been contacted by multiple residents in the Ivy Mead area and Riverside Park who had very well-founded concerns about the amount of speeding along the Church Brae Road. It is clear that there were significant worries about the dangers posed by this extremely busy stretch of road, not least because of the high density of residential properties in the area.
“I have repeatedly pressed the Department on this long-awaited measure and am glad that they have now taken action. Hopefully we will see quick progress made for local residents and commuters in this area.”