Ms. McLaughlin said: “I am very pleased that the Department for Infrastructure has finally agreed to introduce a proposed traffic calming scheme in this area. I have been contacted by multiple residents in the Ivy Mead area and Riverside Park who had very well-founded concerns about the amount of speeding along the Church Brae Road. It is clear that there were significant worries about the dangers posed by this extremely busy stretch of road, not least because of the high density of residential properties in the area.