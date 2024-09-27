Motorists advised of some traffic disruption during Glendermott Valley Flute Band annual parade in Tullyally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tullyally’s Glendermott Valley Flute Band will hold its annual parade in Derry’s Waterside on Saturday evening.

Police in Derry are advising the public and motorists to be prepared for possible traffic disruption.

The demonstration is scheduled to leave from the Glendermott Valley Business Park at 7pm onto Tullyally Road, Stevenson Park, Milltown View, Ardmore Road, Glenshane Road, Millbrook Park, Church Road, Church Brae, Tullyally Road and dispersing at Glendermott Valley Business Park.

Dispersal is expected to be at 9.30pm.

According to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission 30 participants are expected.

On its Facebook page the Glendermott Valley Flute Band have confirmed bands from throughout counties Derry, Tyrone and Antrim will be attending. They include the East Bank Protestant Boys, Irish Street; Pride of William Auld Boys, Donemana; Edenmore Flute Band, Limavady; Portrush Sons of Ulster; Rankin Memorial Flute Band, Garvagh; Benvarden Flute Band; Moneydig Young Conquerors, Garvagh; Pride of Orange, Ballynarrig; Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster, Limavady; Ballymoughan Purple Guards, Magherafelt; Star of the Roe, Limavady; Pride of the Orange & Blue, Newbuildings; Burntollet Sons of Ulster; Ulster Protestant Boys, Coleraine; Tullaghans Sons of Liberty, Ballymoney; Boveedy Flute Band, Garvagh; Castlederg Young Loyalists Auld Boys; Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Coleraine; and Pride of the Hill, Carnmoney.

"Motorists should allow extra time for their journeys. Police will be deployed, and on duty to assist with any traffic issues that arise,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated in a traffic advisory issued in advance of Saturday’s annual demonstration.