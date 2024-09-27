Motorists advised of some traffic disruption on Derry to Strabane road as ABOD club celebrates 90th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bready Branch, No Surrender Club of the Apprentice Boys of Derry will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a parade through Magheramason on Friday evening.

Police in Derry have advised the public and motorists of possible traffic disruption during the celebrations.

The demonstration in Magheramason will leave from Mason Road at 7.30pm, and proceed along Victoria Road, Victoria Meadows, Victoria Road, Dunnalong Road, Brook Manor, Dunnalong Road, Mason Road, Blackstone Park, finishing in Mason Road for dispersal at 9pm.

One hundred and twenty people are expected to take part in the parade with a further 50 supporters forecast, according to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission.

Magheramason

Three bands – The Pride Of Orange And Blue Flute Band, Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band and William King Memorial Flute Band – are due to participate in the celebrations, the notification confirmed.

The anniversary will conclude with a social evening in the Bready Cricket Club.