Motorists warned to expect traffic delays with 700 to take part in loyalist parade in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are being advised to expect some traffic delays during the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band’s annual parade in the Irish Street area.
The parade will leave Dennett Gardens at 8.30pm, making its way through Irish Street, across the Dungiven Road into Woodburn and back again.
Five hundred participants and 200 supporters are expected.
The PSNI said: “Road users are advised of traffic disruption in Derry/Londonderry this evening, Friday, May 3, due to a band parade.
"The parade is due to start at 8.30pm and end at 10pm and areas affected will be the Dungiven Road, Irish Street and the Woodburn Road.
“Delays in traffic are to be expected and drivers are advised to avoid these areas and use the Crescent Link as an alternative route.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.