Motorists warned to expect traffic delays with 700 to take part in loyalist parade in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being advised to expect some traffic delays during the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band’s annual parade in the Irish Street area.

The parade will leave Dennett Gardens at 8.30pm, making its way through Irish Street, across the Dungiven Road into Woodburn and back again.

Five hundred participants and 200 supporters are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 700 people and as many as 40 bands are expected to take part in a loyalist band parade in the Waterside on Friday night.

The PSNI said: “Road users are advised of traffic disruption in Derry/Londonderry this evening, Friday, May 3, due to a band parade.

"The parade is due to start at 8.30pm and end at 10pm and areas affected will be the Dungiven Road, Irish Street and the Woodburn Road.