New coach-only lay-by for tourists visiting Free Derry Corner and other Bogside landmarks to go live
The bay will be located at Rossville Street immediately outside numbers 45 to 54 Glenfada Park.
It will come into operation on Monday, June 16.
Under a new Statutory Rule entitled ‘The Parking Places on Roads (Coaches) (Amendment) Order (NI) 2025’ only coaches will be allowed to park on a length of the roadway.
Vehicles will be excepted from the conditions in certain circumstances.
The parking bay is centrally located between Free Derry Corner, the H-Block monument and the Museum of Free Derry.
The proposal has been brought forward by the Department for Infrastructure following lobbying from local representatives including Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton who in February said: “One of the concerns that are regularly raised by the tourism sector in Derry and tour operators from outside the city is the lack of adequate parking lay-bys for coaches in the Bogside.”
