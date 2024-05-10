NI Water reminds public Foyle Street Car Park will be closed from Monday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI Water has reminded the public Foyle Street Car Park will be closed from Monday.

"We would like to advise the public that our appointed contractor, BSG, will mobilise to Foyle Street Car Park in Derry/Londonderry on Monday, May 13.

“The car park will be closed to the public from this date as work to create a temporary bus facility gets underway,” the public utility company advised.

The car park is being closed for up to 18 months to facilitate a new water infrastructure upgrade along the busy street.

NI Water said: “The temporary bus facility will be used to support Translink’s services while an NI Water upgrade takes place on Foyle Street between July 24 and July 25,”

“NI Water and our project team from ARUP and BSG thank the public, businesses and other stakeholders for their cooperation as we plan this essential work.