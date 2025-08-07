NI Water says it is currently resurfacing the working area of vital sewerage works on Queen’s Quay to allow it to be opened to two-way traffic during the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade at the weekend.

“Ahead of this Saturday’s Apprentice Boys’ Parade, our contractor is currently resurfacing the working area on Queens Quay to allow it to be opened to two-way traffic.

"While NI Water and our contractors have made every effort to accommodate key events, such adjustments are not always feasible and must be carefully considered within the context of delivering essential infrastructure improvements within a specified timeframe.

“Queen’s Quay will reopen on the evening of Friday, August 8. The safety barrier currently in place will remain over the weekend, but two-way traffic will be facilitated. The one-way closure will be reinstated again from 7am on Monday, August 11 to complete the essential sewer relining work.

“To further help the flow of traffic around the city, traffic management has now been removed from Culmore Road and Foyle Bridge and our contractor will carefully monitor the lane closures on Madam’s Bank Road during the event on Saturday,” a spokesperson said.

Approximately 10,000 Apprentice Boys are expected to take part in the Relief of Derry parade on Saturday.

The utility firm said the ongoing works on Queen’s Quay were complex construction works to provide the ‘necessary infrastructure to provide customers with reliable services, support the city’s economic growth and provide environmental protection to waterways, including Lough Foyle’.

“Among the infrastructure improvements currently ongoing is a programme of critical sewer relining works on Queen’s Quay and the installation of new sewers on Madam’s Bank Road. Both these projects will increase the capacity of the wastewater network to support the development of much-needed homes and education facilities in the city.

“Throughout these projects – which were carefully planned to be undertaken during the school summer holiday period to minimise traffic congestion - we’ve worked closely with local communities, and with the support of our contractors, we were able to pause works for major events like The Open golf tournament and the Foyle Cup to further minimise disruption,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.