NI weather: Wall-to-wall sunshine over Bank Holiday weekend - but just how long will it last?

According to Aidan McGivern Met Office meteorologist, the next 10 days for the UK “look drier and warmer” than anything we have seen so far in May.

“Let’s face it, it would be difficult not to be drier and warmer than May so far because it has been so cold and wet,” he added.

“Even a return to more typical weather patterns for this time of year would bring considerable improvements.

“However the weather is changing during the next few days and for the vast majority Thursday will be dry with vast displays of sunshine and feeling warm”.

He said that in some parts temperatures could reach 21 °C

However he added that “rain is moving in, into the west first thing on Friday”.

He said temperatures on Friday could reach 19 degrees Celsius or 20°C.

“For the start of the weekend high pressure is firmly in charge,” he added.

“That high pressure will bring dry and bright weather but still the possible odd shower especially in the west.

“But for the vast majority of us Saturday is looking dry with sunny spells.

“Sunday is also looking dry with possibly more sunny skies across the country.

“And it will be a little Warner with 20-22°C fairly widely.

“Sunday’s temperatures add on a degree or two in most areas.”

However he added that “things are changing slightly for Bank holiday Monday bringing persistent rain for people in Scotland and Northern Ireland”.

“After Bank Holiday Monday there is a bit of uncertainty mostly relating to how much the cold front crosses the country and is deflected by this area of high pressure,” he added.

“If that happens it won’t be as cold and unsettled as anything in May so far - however another model of weather shows that temperatures increased by the end of the week.

He added: “It is more likely - according to computer models - that it will be mostly dry and above average temperatures for the time of year.

“But there will be just a slight cooling trend around middle of next week.