Norwegian Airlines to stop Belfast flights to New York and Boston next month

Norwegians Airlines will cease flying from Belfast International Airport to New York in Boston next month, it has been confirmed.

The low-cost airline has operated the route between Belfast and the USA since the summer of 2017.

Customers can still book flights from Belfast to New York and Boston until October 26, 2018.

“Following a comprehensive review of our services from Belfast in response to customer demand, we have decided to withdraw our routes from Belfast to the New York and Boston areas," said a spokesperson for Norwegian Airlines.

“Customers can still book flights between Belfast and the US on our website for travel up to 26 October 2018.

"New York and Boston-Providence remain well served by Norwegian from Dublin, Shannon and Cork with up to 33 weekly departures, giving customers in Northern Ireland an alternative for booking daily affordable flights to the US," the spokesperson added.