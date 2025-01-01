Oil spill at busy Skeoge junction in Derry prompts PSNI traffic warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An oil spill at a busy junction on the Skeoge link has made driving conditions hazardous, police have warned.
Motorists are advised to take care when driving in the Beraghvale area and the area around the Ballyarnett Roundabout due to the oil spillage, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement on New Year’s Day morning.
The alert was issued at approximately 10am on January 1.
The spillage occurred close to the entrance to Beraghvale, Glenabbey and Clon Elagh.
