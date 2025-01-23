Red alert Derry & Strabane: Loganair flights cancelled as leisure centres, courts, cemeteries, parks to close

Storm Éowyn approaching Ireland. (Met Office)

Loganair flights to and from City of Derry Airport have been cancelled for Friday while it has been confirmed that court buildings, leisure centres, cemeteries and parks are to close and bin collections will be suspended.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, City of Derry Airport stated: “Loganair have cancelled all flights from City of Derry on Friday, January 24 due to storm Éowyn.

"Some disruption to other flight schedules may be expected, passengers should monitor the status of their flight with the airline, further updates will be shared when available.

“As a result of all morning flights being cancelled, currently the airport building and car park will be closed until 11.45am and the airfield closed until 12.30pm.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council meanwhile is advising the public to “take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their property safe” and has advised that the weather warning will severely impact all of its services on Friday, 24 January.

“In the interests of health and safety, all Council buildings will be closed, and Council services will not be in operation tomorrow, as we need to prioritise the health and safety of staff and the public.

“The civic offices at Strand Road, Derry and Derry Road, Strabane, will both be closed on Friday.

“The Guildhall, Tower Museum and Alley Theatre will be closed and any events planned at these venues have been either cancelled or postponed.

“All Mayoral engagements are cancelled on Friday.

“Refuse Collections will be suspended on Friday. The public are asked not to leave out their bins and to ensure they are stored in a safe place during the storm. It is hoped that some level of service will be reinstated on Saturday, but that is dependent on what impact the storm has on roads and facilities. Bins that are missed will be collected when it is safe to do so. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.

“Our street cleansing teams will not be servicing the city and towns on Friday and will resume their services when it is safe to do so.

“All of our Cemeteries will be closed to the public and for burials on Friday. The Cemeteries will only reopen once they are inspected and deemed safe to do so.

“All our recycling centres will be closed on Friday as a result of the weather warning. They will reopen following a health and safety inspection by staff and when it’s deemed safe to do so. The public are urged to be patient and to understand that the health and safety of staff and the public is paramount.

“All Council Leisure Centres will be closed in the interest of the health and safety of staff and users. It is hoped they will reopen once it is deemed safe to do so.

“All Council grass pitches will be closed. User groups are being contacted directly. In terms of our outdoor sports facilities and courts these will be closed and only open following an inspection. User groups will be contacted directly.

“3G Pitches will be closed and will reopen only following pitch inspections.

“In the interests of health and safety all Council owned Parks, Greenways and Play parks will be closed. The public are advised to stay away from open spaces and green areas where there are trees and to take due care and attention when the storm subsides in case there is debris or fallen branches etc.

“Our teams will only reopen these facilities when it is safe to do so, following health and safety inspections to ensure they are safe to do use. Again, the public are asked to be patient and expect some delays to opening of facilities after the storm to allow these checks and possible clean-up work to be carried out.

“Council owned car parks that have barriers - such as William Street in Derry and Canal Basin in Strabane – will close this evening Thursday and remain closed all day tomorrow Friday, with a delayed opening on Saturday until deemed safe to do so.

All Council public conveniences will be closed on Friday.

Council owned dog kennels will be closed on Friday.

“The majority of community centres across the District will close, we are advising users to contact their community centre directly or check on their Facebook pages for updates. For any centres that are open, users are advised to access them with extreme care and to take on board advice being communicated by the Met office.

“Routine health and safety inspections will be carried out on all Council facilities as soon as possible following the storm and prior to them reopening. The public are asked to be patient as it may take time for them to open, and they will only be opened when deemed safe to do so.

“Householders and businesses across the Council area are also encouraged to take the necessary measures to keep them and their property safe and to take note of the weather warnings and advice issued around unnecessary travel. The public should also be wary of possible fallen trees and power lines, destruction to property, flying debris and road blockages in the aftermath of the storm.”

Emergency Contact numbers:

Emergency services 999 or 112

Flooding Incident Line - 0300 2000 100

NI Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

NI Water – 03457 440 088

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

Report a blocked road – 0300 200 7891