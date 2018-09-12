Road reopens after 'serious' car crash on Derry/Donegal border

A main road between Derry and Letterkenny has reopened after a 'serious' road traffic collision in Burt, Co. Donegal.

Donegal County Council announced the road closure shortly before 9:30am on Wednesday but the road has been reopened.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

"Serious accident at Pound Cottages, Burt currently causing a tailback on Derry - Letterkenny road. Diversions in place," wrote Sinn Fein Donegal County Councillor, Jack Murray on social media.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.