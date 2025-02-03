Rock Road and Northland Road improvements planned around Magee College campus in Derry

A series of road improvements are due to take place imminently on the Rock Road and Northland Road adjacent to Ulster University’s Magee College campus in Derry.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan MLA has welcomed confirmation from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) roads team that work is underway to improve the road network and enhance safety in the area.

“I’ve been pushing for essential upgrades along this route for at least eight years; from safety measures to general repairs to the fast deteriorating road infrastructure.

"One bugbear for residents is the erosion of a ‘keep clear’ marking at the Aberfoyle Crescent/Rock Road junction. I hope the refresh of this marking will resolve issues for residents trying to navigate on to the Rock Road,” said the Foyle MLA.

Mark Durkan at the top of the Rock Road.

DfI have confirmed a request to refresh the ‘keep clear’ sign has been forwarded to local maintenance team.

Work on a new design for the top of the Rock Road, meanwhile, is underway and is expected to be competed by the end of this month.

The aim, according to DfI, is to tighten the radius turning left into the Northland Road/Rock Rd junction, in order to slow down traffic movements entering the Rock Road.

In a letter to Mr. Durkan DfI stated: “High friction surface is being planned on the Northland Road on the two approaches to the Rock Road junction. The Northland Road is narrow at its junction with Rock Road and limits any scope to widen the footway at this location.

"There is consideration being given to provide some pedestrian guard rail in the vicinity of the entrance to the University. It is felt that traffic progression at the junction and other minor side roads is satisfactory and that the provision of traffic signals is not necessary at this time.”

Upgrades to the footway and carriageway on the Rock Road is also planned with work on the pavements likely to proceed early in the 2025/26 financial year. Work on the road could take place over the summer.

The works, said Mr. Durkan, are essential given the plans to expand the Magee College campus to 10,000 students over the coming years. Mr. Durkan said that with the anticipated increase in students improved infrastructure and a safer road network in the area is essential.

The roadway is also an important artery for people travelling between the Strand Road and city centre and the Glen and Rosemount areas of the city.

Mr. Durkan said: “The very welcome expansion of Magee is contingent on having suitable infrastructure in place; and plans for the Rock Road/ Northland Road junction is a small part of that puzzle piece.

"The redesign of this area will be completed by February and it’s hoped this will help slow traffic entering the Rock Road and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

"Upgrades to the footpaths and carriageway are well overdue but I look forward to the completion of this work, hopefully before the beginning of the next academic year,” said Mr. Durkan.