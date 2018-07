A road closure has been put in place after a "serious" road traffic collision in Derry.

The Clooney Road Carriageway has been closed from Maydown Roundabout towards Campsie.

Diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

"Massive delays are expected," wrote the PSNI on social media.

"It is possible that the carriageway from Campsie towards Maydown will be closed to facilitate Medical Assistance. Please bear with us and have patience at this time."