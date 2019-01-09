Seven vehicle smash on main Derry to Belfast road

A road traffic collision involving seven vehicles has caused major disruption for commuters travelling between Derry and Belfast.

The incident occurred on the M2 and emergency services have no closed a section of the motorway.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The M2 northbound has now been closed at J5 Templepatrick following a seven-vehicle road traffic collision between J5 Templepatrick and J6 Antrim.

“Road users in the area should allow extra time for journeys in the area - especially if heading to Antrim Area Hospital and Belfast International Airport.”

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Updates to follow.