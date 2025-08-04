Storm Floris: Foyle Bridge in Derry closed to high-sided vehicles
The span was closed on Monday morning to large lorries due to strong wind speeds being experienced in the north west.
A yellow warning for wind remains in place until midnight.
Storm Floris, the Met Office is warning, is likely to bring ‘a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to northern UK on Monday’.
People are advised of the potential for ‘some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs’, ‘injuries and danger to life from flying debris’ and power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
The Traffic Watch NI site adds: “For NI we can expect an unseasonably windy day on Monday - as such we have issued a Yellow wind warning for low likelihood of medium impacts covering all of NI from 6am on Monday, August 4 to 06:00 on Tuesday, August 5.”
