Storm Floris: Road cleared after felled tree causes obstruction at Strathfoyle in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
One of the main entrances to Strathfoyle has been cleared after a tree felled by strong winds during Storm Floris caused a temporary obstruction.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the Temple Road at its junction with the main A2 Derry to Limavady road shortly after 9am on Monday morning.

A downed tree, police said, caused a blockage at the entrance to the Clooney Carriageway at Temple Road.

Motorists were advised to access Strathfoyle via the Maydown Road for a time. It has now been cleared.

