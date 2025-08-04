Storm Floris: Road cleared after felled tree causes obstruction at Strathfoyle in Derry
One of the main entrances to Strathfoyle has been cleared after a tree felled by strong winds during Storm Floris caused a temporary obstruction.
Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the Temple Road at its junction with the main A2 Derry to Limavady road shortly after 9am on Monday morning.
A downed tree, police said, caused a blockage at the entrance to the Clooney Carriageway at Temple Road.
Motorists were advised to access Strathfoyle via the Maydown Road for a time. It has now been cleared.
