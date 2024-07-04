Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Derry & Strabane have confirmed road closures and traffic advice ahead of the flagship County Derry and Tyrone Twelfth parades in the city centre and in Newtonstewart next Friday, July 12.

Thousands of people are expected in the region for a number of parades taking place throughout the Derry City & Strabane District over the course of the day.

Prior to the main parades in Derry city and Newtonstewart, there are a number of feeder and return parades in the morning and evening in the Waterside and Culmore areas of Derry, and in surrounding towns and villages including Plumbridge, Newbuildings, Claudy, Castlederg, Sion Mills, Strabane and Artigarvan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you are not attending the parades this year please be aware of the potential for delays in these areas and, if possible, find an alternative route.

The No 1912 Britannia LOL parade along Derry Walls during the Twelfth of July celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 020

"Officers will be on duty to assist with any traffic issues, and accommodate the flow of traffic.”

In Derry, the main parade in the city starts at 11.30am with bands leaving from various assembly points including Glendermott Road, Carlin Terrace, Bond Street, Artillery Street and Pump Street.

The route is along Glendermott Road, Clooney Terrace, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Place, Kennedy Street, Wapping Lane, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, May Street, Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park for 2pm.

The return parade will leave from Wilton Park at 3.45pm along Limavady Road, May Street and Bond Street towards Glendermott Road, Dungiven Road and Rossdowney Park for 5.30pm for dispersal, and onward travel.

2021: The Twelfth of July parade in Derry makes it way along Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 014

Around 4,000 people and 36 bands will take part in the Orange Order’s flagship County Derry ‘Twelfth’ in the city to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

In County Tyrone meanwhile, ahead of the main parade in Newtownstewart, bands will assemble for feeder parades at 10.15am and leave from Methodist Lane, Old Douglas Road and Strabane Road.