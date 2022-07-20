Traffic and travel: Derry Clipper festival road closures

Clipper road closures in place.

As part of the preparations before, during and after the event, Derry City & Strabane District Council have applied for the closure of the following roads;

Queen’s Quay Between Queen’s Quay Roundabout and Harbour Square Roundabout - to 7am on Wednesday, July 27.

Boating Club Lane From the entrance to Quayside Medical Practice to Queen’s Quay - to 7am on Wednesday, July 27.

