Traffic and travel: Derry Clipper festival road closures

Motorists are being advised of a number of road closures that will remain in place in Derry over the next week to facilitate the Foyle Maritime Festival and Clipper Round the World Race.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:54 pm
Clipper road closures in place.


As part of the preparations before, during and after the event, Derry City & Strabane District Council have applied for the closure of the following roads;

Queen’s Quay Between Queen’s Quay Roundabout and Harbour Square Roundabout - to 7am on Wednesday, July 27.

Boating Club Lane From the entrance to Quayside Medical Practice to Queen’s Quay - to 7am on Wednesday, July 27.

Baronet Street Full length of street from Strand Road - from Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 24 daily, between 11am and 11pm (11am – 12 midnight on Friday, July 22).

