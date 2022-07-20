Traffic and travel: Derry Clipper festival road closures

As part of the preparations before, during and after the event, Derry City & Strabane District Council have applied for the closure of the following roads;
Queen’s Quay Between Queen’s Quay Roundabout and Harbour Square Roundabout - to 7am on Wednesday, July 27.
Boating Club Lane From the entrance to Quayside Medical Practice to Queen’s Quay - to 7am on Wednesday, July 27.
Baronet Street Full length of street from Strand Road - from Wednesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 24 daily, between 11am and 11pm (11am – 12 midnight on Friday, July 22).