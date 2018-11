A main route into Derry has been closed this morning following a road traffic collision with diversions in place.

Police said the Victoria Road in the Waterside has been closed at Newbuildings.

The road is also closed at the junction of Victoria Road with Woodend Road.

It is expected that the incident will result in spome traffic delays during the morning rush hour.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are on scene. Please follow diversions.”