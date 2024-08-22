Traffic disruption expected in Derry this weekend due to Foyle Pride Parade and National Hunger Strike Commemoration.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public has been advised that there will be some traffic disruption in Derry city centre on Saturday and Sunday due to two planned events – Foyle Pride Parade and the National Hunger Strike Commemoration.

Police have advised that on Saturday, August 24, assembly for the Foyle Pride Parade is at The North West Transport Hub, departing at 2pm.

The route is Duke Street/ top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge/ Carlisle Road/Ferryquay Street/Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square for approximately 3pm. Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic.

Police urged the public and road users to plan any journeys in advance and, if travelling to the event, park legally and do not obstruct access to any residential or business properties.

Preparing the rainbow flag for the Foyle Pride parade in Derry at a previous parade. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2234GS – 025

“Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic.”

Road users and the public are also advised of some traffic disruption in the city on Sunday, August 25 due to a planned parade scheduled to take place from 2pm until 5pm.

This is part of the National Hunger Strike Commemoration, which returns to Derry for first time in 16 years.

The route takes in the Bogside and Creggan areas and is via Central Drive, Linsfort Drive, Iniscarn Road, Rathlin Drive, Rathkeele Way, Rathlin Drive, Southway, Lone Moor Road, Foyle Road, Bishop Street, Barrack Street and Lecky Road.

Police said that delays are expected on Craigavon Bridge during this time, in particular for traffic using the bottom deck, travelling from the Waterside to the Cityside turning left towards Letterkenny Road.

To avoid delays, drivers are urged to leave extra time for their journey, or seek an alternative route.

