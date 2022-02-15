Traffic: Road linking Drumahoe and Lettershandoney closed for a month

A section of road linking Drumahoe with Lettershandoney and Tamnaherin will remain closed for a month to facilitate the ongoing A6 road works.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:40 am

The C507 Tirbracken Road, Drumahoe will be closed to traffic between the A6 Glenshane Road and the U1135 Gortica Road junctions until March 7.

A diversion route is now in place via A6 Glenshane Road - B118 Tamnaherin Rd - U1563 Lettershendoney Road - C0507 Tirbracken Road and vice versa.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys in this area.

The Tirbracken Road: closed for a month
