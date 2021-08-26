Traffic warning as dozens of RBP members set for Derry Black Saturday parade

The Royal Black Institution will hold 28 ‘Local Last Saturday’ parades across the north.

The PSNI have issued notice of a number of parades taking place in Derry City and Strabane.

In Derry the parade will start at Glendermott Road at 9am and proceeds down Spencer Road and across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond.

It circles back after a short ceremony at the Diamond across the Craigavon Bridge and disperses at Glendermott Road at 10.30am. The return parade leaves May Street at 4.30pm and proceeds down Spencer Road, across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond, and up Bishop Street to disperse at Stable Lane.