Tributes pour in for young Co. Derry boy killed near petrol station

Tributes have poured in for an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Co. Derry on Thursday night.

Daniel Bradley was struck by the vehicle on the Glenshane Road near a service station in Maghera at around 8pm.

The incident occurred on the Glenshane Road on Thursday.

GAA club Watty Graham’s posted the following tribute: “Our community lost a very special wee boy last night.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to Daniel Bradley’s parents James and Janice, his sisters Lucy, Emily, Katie, his grandparents and wider family circle at this terrible time.”

The club said an underage tournament has now been postponed: “Tomorrow’s Under 10 Fergal ‘Rick’ McCusker tournament is postponed until next Saturday.”

The club spokesperson added: “Daniel loved everyone and everyone loved Daniel.

“Fly high ‘Dan the man’.”

The boy’s father, James Bradley, posted a video of his son singing, along with the words “Fly high ‘Dan the Man’. ‘Till we meet again.”

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster Patsy McGlone expressed condolences for the boy’s family: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy as they come to terms with this terrible loss.”

He continued: “Most of us cannot begin to imagine what the family are feeling upon receiving this devastating news.”

Mr McGlone added: “I am confident the local community will rally to support them at this deeply sad time.”

A spokesperson for Ballinderry Shamrocks GAC said: “The club would like to express their deepest sympathy to the parents, sisters, family circle, community and Watty Grahams GAC Glen on the tragic and untimely death of little Daniel Bradley.

“At sorrowful times like this there are no words of comfort but our thoughts, prayers and support are with the entire community.”

The spokesperson added: “RIP little angel. Mary Queen Of The Gael pray for him.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “An 8 year old boy has died after being struck by a car in Maghera.

“The collision occurred close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road at around 8pm last night, Thursday 20 September.”

Inspector Andy Harvison said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1212 20/09/18.”