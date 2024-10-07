Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that the A5 has re-opened at its junction with Woodend Road, Strabane and Duncastle Road, Newbuildings.

All diversions have been lifted.

Police thanked the public and drivers for their patience.

Police issued the traffic and travel advice after a section of the A5 road from Derry to Strabane was closed off this morning, Monday, between its junctions with Leckpatrick Road, Ballymagorry and Woodend Road, Strabane.

At that stage, they said the road would be closed for some time.