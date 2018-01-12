‘Urgent need’ for traffic calming at Galliagh school

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson Karen Mullan MLA has said there is an urgent need for traffic calming measures in the vicinity of St. Paul’s Primary School on the Moss Road.

She was speaking after a road traffic survey, carried out by Transport NI, checking the volume of cars using the Moss Road.

The Foyle MLA said: “In October of last year, I held a meeting at St. Paul’s School with Transport NI and the Education Authority requesting that traffic calming measures be implemented and for new car parking and drop off point arrangements at the school.

“There has already been accidents outside the school and I received a number of concerns from parents and residents. There is a clear need for road safety measures to be introduced.”

Ms. Mullan added: “A recent road traffic survey carried out by Transport NI found that in excess of 5,000 vehicles use the Moss Road every day.

“I am calling on Transport NI to fast track any measures deemed necessary to improve and enhance safety outside the school as a matter of urgency before someone is seriously hurt.”