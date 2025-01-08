Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winter is here, and tonight may be the coldest one yet but it could be about to change dramatically over the weekend and into early next week, if the forecasts hold.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, it could feel quite spring like with the Met Office and Met Éireann at present forecasting temperatures rising to 12 and 13 degrees Celsius for north Inishowen and Derry by Monday and staying relatively mild by night.

The big swing is expected to happen gradually over Saturday into Sunday, when temperatures will climb to 10 degrees in Derry and 9 degrees in the Carndonagh area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before we get there, yellow warnings for ice and snow remain in place and the freezing temperatures today, Wednesday, will dip again across parts of the north west overnight into Thursday morning.

Snow along the quay in Derry this week. Picture: Kevin Mullan.

Experts are predicting that many areas which have so far been unaffected by significant sleet or snowfall this week may see that change later this evening and into tomorrow.

With no significant wind factor to prevent ice forming this is set to make for more treacherous conditions on the road network tomorrow. Sleet and snow showers and an overnight freeze could also potentially limit the effectiveness of the grit being spread over main routes.

Thursday is shaping up to be another bitterly cold day, perhaps the coldest yet this winter, with another big freeze expected into Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures will then lift very slightly overnight into Saturday, with the Met Office forecasting that it will reach 7 degrees by Saturday at 3pm, which should be enough to clear any lingering icy from sheltered spots.

Snow at Bay Road park in Derry this week. Picture: Jack Tibbetts.

That then sets the pattern for the following days, rising to 10 degrees Celsius in Derry by Sunday afternoon and 13 degrees by Monday afternoon, with no more overnight frosts predicting at this stage.

Until then there is also some low winter sunshine forecast during the current cold spell, which can lead to difficulties for motorists so you may want to keep your sunglasses handy.

The current weather warnings in place across Ireland are set to expire on Friday. Until then, stay safe and if you can check in with elderly or vulnerable relatives, neighbours and friends.