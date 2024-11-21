Weather & traffic: Motorists in Derry/Strabane urged to take care in icy conditions

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 10:01 GMT
Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads this morning with the roads service warning some arteries may not have been gritted.

The PSNI in Derry and Strabane were out on the roads yesterday evening ‘ensuring motorists are adhering to the rules of the road and that their vehicles are in the correct condition for the road, especially now with the poor weather conditions’.

A yellow warning for ice was in place overnight on Wednesday until 10am this morning.

The Met Office has warned motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to take care and of the potential for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfacee.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) warned: “Please take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted.

"Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland. Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

Craigavon Bridge

1. Craigavon Bridge

Craigavon Bridge Photo: DfI

Belt Road

2. Belt Road

Belt Road Photo: DfI

The Culmore Roundabout

3. The Culmore Roundabout

The Culmore Roundabout Photo: DfI

Glenshane Pass

4. Glenshane Pass

Glenshane Pass Photo: DfI

