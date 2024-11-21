Weather & traffic: Motorists in Derry/Strabane urged to take care in icy conditions

The PSNI in Derry and Strabane were out on the roads yesterday evening ‘ensuring motorists are adhering to the rules of the road and that their vehicles are in the correct condition for the road, especially now with the poor weather conditions’.

A yellow warning for ice was in place overnight on Wednesday until 10am this morning.

The Met Office has warned motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to take care and of the potential for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfacee.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) warned: “Please take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted.

"Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead.