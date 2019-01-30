Winter is here... Snow and ice make for difficult conditions

Most of the North West has been covered in a blanket of snow overnight leading to difficult travel conditions, several school closures across Derry and Inishowen and Foyle Metro bus services being suspended this morning.

Temperatures will struggle to get much above freezing today, with weather warnings remaining in force and snow continuing to fall in various areas across the north west.

Traffic Watch NI has said that salting of roads on the scheduled network has been carried out through the night with repeated actions, but warned that “road users should be aware of the conditions and are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

Many people across Derry City, County Derry and Donegal have taken to social media to advise others of difficult driving conditions on roads throughout the region.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan meanwhile said he has been told that there is even snow lay on the Foyle Bridge, as he urged motorists to drive with extreme care and not to panic about being late.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy has also taken to social media to urge people to avoid the Foyle Bridge.

“There is traffic Chaos coming onto it from all angles, it has been reported to road service and the police.

“All roads around the town seem to be really bad, my advice is if you don’t have to go out, stay at home don’t make unnecessary journeys,” Colr. Duffy advised.

Met Eireann has cautioned that there still be some wintry showers in places this morning, although it is expected to be mostly dry later, with top temperatures across Ulster of around 3 or 4 Degrees Celsius.

Met Eireann had advised: “Tonight will again Very cold and frosty from early tonight, with icy patches. Fog will form also, with some freezing fog in places. Lowest temperatures of -3 or -4 C.”

Further outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow although the latter mainly on hills and mountains are forecast for Thursday.

The UK Met Office meanwhile has said that it will be mostly dry and cold on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells and a few wintry showers but less cold on Sunday with rain, preceded by snow on higher ground spreading eastwards.