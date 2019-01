A woman in her thirties was killed after she was struck by a car on a Donegal road on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Chapel Road, Dunglow at approximately 6:30pm.

A six year-old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital, Letterkenny.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The area is sealed off to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.