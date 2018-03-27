Trash strewn path prompts call for greater respect

Litter louts who have been treating a busy walkway in Shantallow like a pig sty have been asked to show greater respect for their own community.

Sinn Féin environment spokesperson, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said constituents are up in arms over the state of the path.

The Ballyarnett representative said: “I was contacted by a number of local residents and parishioners of St. Brigid’s Chapel with complaints about the state of the laneway that runs between the busy Northside Shopping centre and the car park at the Shantallow Health Centre.

“Although there are signs up appealing to people not to throw rubbish or litter on the walkway clearly some people are disregarding it.

“The walkway is strewn with rubbish and glass bottles.

“I have spoken with the Teamwork’s Community Maintenance Scheme and they have agreed to help clean up the walkway in the next few weeks.

“And I would like to thank them for their assistance.

“Once again I would make an appeal for people to respect the local environment and not to discard rubbish here.”