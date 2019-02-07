Treat your mum this Mother’s Day with a ticket

When was the last time you went with or treated your Mother to a night at the theatre?

Well, now is your chance, and on that special occasion - Mother’s Day. Not only will all the family enjoy a night like this, but it will also transport your mum back to the days of her youth, if only for that one night.

This special Mother’s day concert will be held in the Millennium Forum on Sunday, March 31 with some cracking entertainment on show.

On stage will be The Dreamers, the top sixties chart hit group who had top ten hits with “You were made for me”, “I understand”, “If you gotta make a fool of somebody” and “I’m telling you now” in the sixties. They will of course sing many more top hits made famous by other groups from that era.

Introducing to Derry the award winning tribute to the Everly Brothers by the Temple Brothers. This tribute was voted the No.1 tribute act in the UK in 2017, and is an important addition to many big sixties shows in major theatres through out the UK.

Jamie Thurston who is the current lead vocalist with UK and USA sixties chart toppers the Tornados, makes his first visit and will be singing some old favourites like “Can’t take my eyes of You” plus other timeless classics.

Group The Knights arguably Derry’s most popular trio from way back then with Damien Mc Adams, Seamus Bonnar and the incomparable Jim Whiteside make up what is a super trio and are sure to take everyone back to the days of the Showbands.

Derry crowd pleaser Majella Brady accompanied by Eamonn Karren on Piano will be singing classics by Connie Francis and Petula Clark among others. Compere will be the BBC’s Sean Coyle.

Of course this concert is tinged with sadness as Jackie Molloy one of the performers has sadly passed away. Jackie, a life long member of the music scene, is sorely missed by his Partner Celine, his family and his many friends. Hopefully Celine and Jackie’s family will be in attendance.

