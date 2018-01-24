Tributes paid to Conal McFeely for role in brokering Óglaigh na hÉireann ceasefire

Tribute has been paid to Derry community worker, Conal McFeely, for his role in facilitating the Óglaigh na hÉireann ceasefire, which was announced on Tuesday.

Mr. McFeely, who previously worked behind the scenes to help end a Real IRA, Continuity IRA and INLA protest in Maghaberry in 2010, was among those involved in talks with the group in the run up to the ceasefire.

He was joined by fellow trade unionist, Peter Bunting, and, Fianna Fáil T.D., Éamon Ó Cuív, on Tuesday, for the announcement that Óglaigh na hÉireann had decided to dump arms deeming the current environment unconducive to armed conflict.

Following the announcement Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the men who helped to end it, trade unionist Peter Bunting, Conal McFeely and Fianna Fáil Deputy Eamon Ó Cuív.

“I also wish to pay tribute to the work of Deputy Maureen O’Sullivan and many others who worked with dissident republicans in Maghaberry Prison and elsewhere. The work is very valuable.

“It is another move in the right direction and towards the normalisation of peace in Northern Ireland and our country. There is no place for violence on the island of Ireland. I hope other dissident groups will follow suit.”

Óglaigh na hÉireann were responsible for numerous attacks in Derry.

Its Derry Brigade claimed a bomb attack at Templemore Sports Complex in 2010, which temporarily suspended the General Election count for Foyle and East Derry that year.

The group also caused devastation when a car bomb exploded outside Strand Road police station, also in 2010, and they have been responsible for several paramilitary-style shootings in the city since their emergence in 2009.