Tributes paid to former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe James Mehaffey

Tributes have been paid to the late former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Rt. Rev. Dr. James Mehaffey, who passed away, aged 88, on Monday evening.

The Rt. Revd. Andrew Forster - who was consecrated Bishop of Derry and Raphoe last month - said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of my eminent and much-loved predecessor.

"I never had the privilege of serving under Bishop James, but I was well aware of his reputation.

"How could I not be? He was a towering figure within the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe in particular and the Church of Ireland generally, and recognition of his achievements transcended diocesan and denominational boundaries," he said.