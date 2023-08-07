The late Connor McGinley

The Milford-native was fatally injured in a single vehicle collision on the R246 in Ranny just outside Kerrykeel at approximately 3.30am on Saturday morning.

The teenager’s death has been met with a deep sense of shock across Fanad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulroy College expressed saddeness on the sudden and tragic loss of their former pupil.

The Board of Management, staff, parents and students extend their deepest condolences to Connor’s parents Noelle and Ennis, Connor’s brother Dennis and the extended Mc Ginley family.

Principal Ms Fiona Temple stated: “We are all in deep shock and sadness on hearing of the terrible loss of our former student Connor.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Connor’s family and all of Connor’s friends at this very sad and difficult time. A young life taken much too quickly. I extend my deepest condolences to all of the McGinley family and to all of Connor’s friends at this time. May he rest in peace.”

His former club Milford United FC also paid tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life shows us in many ways how good it can be but unfortunately it sends us many reminders of how cruel and devastating it can also be with this utterly tragic loss to his beloved family and friends,” the club said.

It added: “Everyone at Milford United would like to take this opportunity to send our sincere condolences to his father Ennis, mother Noelle and brother Dennis and also his wide circle of family and friends on what is an immeasurable loss to everyone who knew him.”

Conor’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, August 10, at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on Saturday morning.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R246 between Kerrykeel and Milford this morning between 3.00am and 4.00am are asked to contact Gardaí.