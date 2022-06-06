Tributes paid to tragic road death victim Max Boggs after Australia car crash

The 18-year-old died following a two-car collision in Cobden, Victoria, on Saturday morning.

The young man had been living and working in the area.

His family, who trade at Gorthill Farm Contracting in Eglinton, stated yesterday: "We are totally broken. Rest easy Max."

Victoria Police released details of the accident on Saturday.

City of Derry Young Farmers' Club said its members were 'deeply saddened' to hear of the tragic news in Australia.

"We would like to pass our sincerest condolences on to Ryan [Max's father] and family. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the larger circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Max was a popular young man in our rural community and will be sorely missed by all," the club said.

Eglinton Primary School, which Max attended as a boy, passed on its condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our former pupil, Max Boggs. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family and in particular his siblings and family members in school," the school said.

Victoria Police said Max died at the scene after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Bond Street and Cross Forest Road in Codden in southern Victoria at around 1.20am on Saturday morning local time.

Two other males from the same vehicle, aged 30 and 21-years-old, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.