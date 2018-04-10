Tributes to Claudy teenager with ‘glowing smile and infectious laugh’

Tributes have been paid to Kerrie Canning, the Claudy teenager who died

unexpectedly on Friday.

The funeral of the popular schoolgirl, who lived at Glenshane Road, Claudy, took place from St Patrick’s Church in Claudy, yesterday (Monday).

Hundreds of people took to social media to express their shock at Kerrie’s sudden passing.

A former St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s pupil, she had moved to St. Mary’s College on the Northland Road in 2016.

A statement on the St. Mary’s College Facebook page read: “It is with profound sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Kerrie Canning, our esteemed Year 14 pupil. Kerrie joined the St. Mary’s family in September 2016 from St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s, Claudy, choosing to study Art, Religious Studies and Health and Social Care.

“Kerrie was a popular and well-respected student in her peer group.

She always had a glowing smile and an infectious laugh that could warm any heart. Kerrie showed great potential and had set her sights on studying Nursing at Queen’s University.

St. Mary’s College and the wider community send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kerrie at this difficult time; we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Kerrie was also a keen footballer and a highly respected member of Claudy John Mitchel’s GAC.

A statement issued by the Club on social media read: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kerrie Canning.

“It is difficult to know what to write at times like this. Nothing will make the pain of Kerrie’s passing any easier on her family or on the many young people who valued her friendship. On behalf of everyone in John Mitchel’s GAC, we extend our sincerest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to Kerrie’s entire family.

“We are mindful too of the pain that will be felt by all of Kerrie’s many, many friends; those who grew up with her, those who went to school with her, those who played football with her and those who socialised with her. We want you to know that there is always someone who cares with you and about you. You will grieve, just don’t be afraid to reach out to someone if you want to talk about things.”

Friends of Kerrie also took to social media to express their sadness at news of her death.

Kerrie Canning is survived by her parents Martine and Willie and her sister Nikki.