Trio wearing balaclavas acting suspiciously in the Waterside

The appearance of three masked men in the heart of the Waterside has prompted a police appeal for information.

The trio were spotted in the Duddy’s Court area on Saturday, November 17, with police confirming they are investigating a report of suspicious activity.

“It was reported that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, three men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing were observed in the area of Duddy’s Court,” a police spokesman said.

No further details about the incident are known.

“It is unclear at this time how the men came to be in the area or how they left and police are keen to hear from anyone who noticed them or who has any information,” said police at Strand Road.

“Please contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 856 18/11/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”