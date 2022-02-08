Triumph of Brian Óg's in All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship a 'breakthrough' for city

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan said: "The Foyle constituency and Derry city have not been renowned as hotbeds of GAA success. Despite the heroic efforts of players, coaches and volunteers, clubs from the city have not been able to make the breakthrough at county level. That has now changed utterly.

"Steelstown Brian Óg's, which is a club that was formed only 35 years ago, has encountered no shortage of adversity on and off the pitch, and it is now champions of Derry, champions of Ulster and champions of Ireland.

"That can and will inspire more people in Derry to get involved and to stay involved in Gaelic games."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelstown players celebrate their All Ireland Intermediate Football Final win over Trim at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2206GS – 060

Mr. Durkan said it was uplifting to join supporters not only of Steelstown but of other clubs and sports in Croke Park to see 'history being made' as Brian Óg's emphatically defeated Trim on Sunday.

"What made the occasion all the more emotional was when the victorious captain, Neil Forester, invoked the influence and inspiration of Brian Óg McKeever, who tragically passed away over 13 years ago and who the club is named after. To see the McKeever family there in the midst of the celebrations was truly humbling.

"While [Sunday's] triumph is, of course, a testament to the efforts of all those who are involved with Brian Óg's at every level, it is also a testament to the work of all those who are involved with all our clubs across Derry city and beyond.

"The role that they play in developing our children not just as players but as people cannot be overstated. The analogy of little acorns and great oaks is well worn, but never has it been more appropriate.