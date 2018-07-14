Trouble-free night in Derry welcomed

Police in Derry have welcomed an incident-free night in the Bogside and Fountain areas of the city following almost a week of nightly violence.

There were no reports of disturbances overnight following on from a major anti-violence rally held last night in the area and attended by hundreds of local people, political leaders and clergy.

PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “I am pleased to say that the disorder we have seen on our streets in recent nights did not return last night.

“I would like to thank all those who have given their support to the end of the violence in our city, and I hope that we can all move forward from this point to a continued return to normality.

“We are, however, determined to bring those responsible for the disorder to justice, and over the coming days and weeks we will be identifying those involved, and making arrests.”

Chf. Inspector Hutton said that a 17 year old male was arrested last night, on suspicion of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb and riotous behaviour and he is currently in custody “assisting us with our enquiries”.

“My officers have made a further arrest today of a 16 year old male on suspicion of a number of public order offences and is also in custody at this time,” he said, adding:

“I would ask anyone with information about the recent disorder, and those involved, to contact police at Strand Road on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”