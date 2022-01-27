Shoes belonging to 13-year-old Patrick Bernard ,who was killed by a UVF car bomb that exploded outside the Hillcrest Bar in Dungannon on St Patrick's Day 1976, on display at the In Their Footsteps exhibition in Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, Gt James Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 037

IN PICTURES: Heart-rending In Their Footsteps opens in Derry for Bloody Sunday 50

A moving exhibition featuring the shoes of Bloody Sunday, Ballymurphy and other victims of violence from across Ireland has opened in Derry.

By George Sweeney
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 7:16 pm

In Their Footsteps features shoes donated by bereaved families and has opend at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Great James Street as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust’s 50th anniversary programme.

The exhibition is open daily 1pm to 5pm through to Saturday January 29, 2022.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This deeply moving exhibition of shoes donated by bereaved families across the island of Ireland is a poignant reminder of the pain and loss suffered by so many.”

The exhibition is curated by the Pat Finucane Centre, and includes shoes from various campaigns including the Ballymurphy Massacre, McGurk’s bar and victims of the Glenanne Gang.

1. DER - IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS EXHIBITION

Shoes belonging to 42-year-old Sammy Devenny who died three months after he, his children and others were batoned and kicked by members of the RUC in their William Street home in Derry on the 19th April 1969, on display at the In Their Footsteps exhibition in Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, Gt James Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 039

Photo Sales

2. DER - IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS EXHIBITION

Shoes belonging to Alex Nash who was shot and wounded and his son William who was killed on Bloody Sunday on display at the In Their Footsteps exhibition in Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, Gt James Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 032

Photo Sales

3. DER - IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS EXHIBITION

Boxing boots behind a photograph of Jackie Duddy, who was shot dead on Bloody Sunday ,on display at the In Their Footsteps exhibition in Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, Gt James Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 033

Photo Sales

4. DER - IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS EXHIBITION

Some of shoes donated by bereaved families across the island of Ireland to the In Their Footsteps exhibition in Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, Gt James Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 031

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3