IN PICTURES: Heart-rending In Their Footsteps opens in Derry for Bloody Sunday 50

1. DER - IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS EXHIBITION

Shoes belonging to 42-year-old Sammy Devenny who died three months after he, his children and others were batoned and kicked by members of the RUC in their William Street home in Derry on the 19th April 1969, on display at the In Their Footsteps exhibition in Cultúrlann Ui Chanáin, Gt James Street. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2204GS – 039