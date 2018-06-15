Trust host Cardiac Conference

Delegates from across Ireland have attended the 34th Annual Western Trust Cardiology Conference.

The conference has taken place in conjunction with the Irish Cardiac Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Topics covered included the latest developments in cardiac transplantation.

The key note lecture was delivered by world renowned cardiac pathologist Prof. Mary Sheppard, who addressed the role of cardiac pathology in sudden death.

Professor David Wood, President of the World Heart Federation, spoke about the prevention of cardiovascular disease on a global scale.

“The meeting was very well attended by delegates from all over Ireland and who come from an array of disciplines including primary care, nursing and hospital medicine,” a Trust spokesperson said.