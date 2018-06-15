Trust host Cardiac Conference

Pictured are speakers at the 34th Annual Western Trust Cardiology Update front row from left to right: Dr Susan Connolly, Consultant Cardiologist, South West Acute Hospital; Dr Monica Monaghan, Consultant Cardiologist, South West Acute Hospital; Dr Mark Harbinson, Consultant Imaging Cardiologist, Belfast Trust; Professor Mary Sheppard, Head of Cardiovascular Pathology Unit, St George's Medical School, London; Dr Emma McCracken, Consultant in Diabetes and Endocrinology, South West Acute Hospital; Dr Albert McNeill, Consultant Cardiologist, Altnagelvin Hospital/President of the Irish Cardiac Society and Professor David Wood, Garfield Weston Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in Imperial College and current President of the World Heart Federation. Back row from left to right: Dr John Purvis, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Altnagelvin Hospital; Dr Nick McKeag, Consultant Cardiologist in Heart Failure and Advanced Device Therapy, Belfast Trust; Dr James Shand, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Al
Delegates from across Ireland have attended the 34th Annual Western Trust Cardiology Conference.

The conference has taken place in conjunction with the Irish Cardiac Society and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Topics covered included the latest developments in cardiac transplantation.

The key note lecture was delivered by world renowned cardiac pathologist Prof. Mary Sheppard, who addressed the role of cardiac pathology in sudden death.

Professor David Wood, President of the World Heart Federation, spoke about the prevention of cardiovascular disease on a global scale.

“The meeting was very well attended by delegates from all over Ireland and who come from an array of disciplines including primary care, nursing and hospital medicine,” a Trust spokesperson said.