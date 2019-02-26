Trust to host open recruitment events

The Western Health and Social Care Trust have issued an open invitation to local people to forthcoming recruitment events in Derry, Limavady and Strabane.

The Trust plans to fill vacancies within catering, cleaning and laundry support services at the events, which are being held in conjunction with the Department of Communities.

Four recruitment days have been organised locally, commencing on Wednesday, March 20 at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady. This will be followed by a second event on Friday, March 22 at St. Columb’s Park House in Derry and a third on Tuesday, March 26 at the Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane. The final recruitment event will take place on Thursday, March 28 at DaVincis Hotel, in Derry.

Each recruitment day will take place from 10 am to 4 pm and people can come along at any time. There is no need to make an appointment in advance but those coming are urged to bring photo ID.

The events have been arranged to give those interested in applying for one of the jobs, an opportunity to chat with staff, complete an application form and be interviewed for their desired position.

Sonia Gormley, Head of Support Services for the Western Trust said these roles were “an essential and integral part of the daily life of our hospitals and community facilities.”

She added: “We are delighted to offer individuals the chance to work within a number of roles across the Western Trust area in full time, part-time and holiday relief hours. We offer excellent rates of pay and support the Trust’s work life policy. There are also enhanced pay rates for unsocial hours including evening and weekend shifts. If you wish to play your part in delivering high quality care please come along or contact us on (028)82835850 or email: Mairead.taggart@westerntrust.hscni.net