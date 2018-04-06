TUI backs Derry Balearic bliss

Sunworshippers dreaming of escaping for a week or two of Balearic bliss have reason to celebrate after TUI and First Choice underlined their commitment to City of Derry Airport in their 2019 schedule.

The package holiday specialists, which will be flying local folk to the Mediterranean between June to August, confirmed yesterday that direct holidays from Derry to Majorca will also be part of their plans for the North in 2019.

The company is encouraging people to book early to secure the best deals. There’s currently a seven night all-inclusive offer for two adults and two children at the 3 star, child friendly Hotel Saturno’s Splashworld waterpark in Alcúdia retailing at £2,195.

It’s also running a range of packages direct from Belfast.

Belinda Vazquez, Director of Ireland for TUI and First Choice, said: “We are delighted to announce our summer ’19 programme, with greater choice for holiday makers from Northern Ireland.”

Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager for TUI and First Choice added: “Summer ’19 with TUI and First Choice will provide exceptional choice to Northern Ireland holidaymakers and we are delighted to once again expand our exclusive holiday concept range across our destinations.”

Splashworld, which is located in Alcúdia on the North Eastern tip of the largest of the Balearics, is billed an ideal pick for families. It features six-lane racer slide, swirling corkscrew flume, and other fun features billed the Kamikaze, the Aqua Loop and the Spiral. The Hotel Saturno complex includes eight pools, unlimited waterpark access and five bars.

TUI UK and Ireland, part of TUI Group, is the business behind the TUI, First Choice and Marella Cruises brands.