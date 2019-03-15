‘Tuned In’ youths launch fundraiser for Disneyland

This September ‘Tuned In,’ a digital and creative arts project for young people and adults with learning disabilities is taking over 20 people to Disneyland Paris.

The group is going to experience five days at Disneyland, and will be taking in all Paris has to offer from rollercoasters to the Eiffel Tower.

Representatives from ‘Tuned In’ said the young people are hoping to see and experience everything.

Some of the group have never been on a plane before or even travelled outside of the island of Ireland.

One of the young participants Sorcha said: “This is the chance of a lifetime, getting away with my friends to Disney is a dream come true.”

A spokesperson for ‘Tuned In’ said: “In order to get there the group have set a fundraising goal and are arranging a number of events over the next six months, they would love your help and support.

“Keep an eye on ‘Tuned In’ projects facebook for details or give us a call on 02871367029 to hear how you can help out.”

The ‘Tuned In’ Project is based at Springtown in Derry has helped transform the lives and prospects of numerous local young people with disabilities.

As well as successfully organising and staging a series of major creative events and concerts, the project also gives teenagers the chance to hone their music and radio DJing skills.

Manager at the Springtown-based project, Philip Conn, has previously spoken of how it was only right that young people with learning difficulties were given opportunities to take on responsibility, learn new skills, contribute to society and take charge of their own futures.

‘Tuned In’ opened in September 2013 and those who attend are aged between 14 and 20. Participants attend twice a week and there is also a Youth Drop-In each week where they also run their own disco.

The students study a number of different subjects with the main classes including DJing; Music Making; and Event Management, which involves the young people learn how to run and manage their own events; and Video Production. They also help stage large events each year, and help to source and secure venues.

The project aims to introduce them into the world of work and it’s also a transition project, helping equip young people with skills and adjust from second level education to either third level education, jobs or further training and employment opportunities.